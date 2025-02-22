BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.47 and last traded at $38.04, with a volume of 636210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 3,065,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $106,989,998.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,055,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,732,587.50. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $2,467,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,477.82. The trade was a 42.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,496,239 shares of company stock worth $122,612,036 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 554.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

