General American Investors Company, Inc. (GAM) to Issue — Dividend of $0.25 on March 7th

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

General American Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years.

General American Investors Price Performance

NYSE GAM opened at $51.99 on Friday. General American Investors has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $55.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

General American Investors Company Profile

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 6,000 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,800. This trade represents a 63.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $192,031 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

