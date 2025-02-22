Davidson Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.9% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $100,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 7,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 51,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 211,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,050.7% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 20,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,619 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $291,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,987.28. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,299 shares of company stock worth $25,055,751 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $181.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.55 and a 12 month high of $208.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

