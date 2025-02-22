Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 400 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Realty Income by 75.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 133.3% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $57.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.91%.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

