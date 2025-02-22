DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Position Decreased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,193,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,264,000 after buying an additional 662,569 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 44,009.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,039,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023,042 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,720,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,309,000 after acquiring an additional 64,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 907,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,909 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $132.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.36.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $900,571.56. This represents a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,535.04. The trade was a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

