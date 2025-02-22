Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Telstra Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.
Telstra Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35.
About Telstra Group
