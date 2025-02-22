Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Netwealth Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.

Netwealth Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.24, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32.

Netwealth Group Company Profile

Netwealth Group Limited, a financial services company, engages in the wealth management business in Australia. The company operates a platform that offers superannuation, including accumulation and retirement income products; investor directed portfolio services for self-managed superannuation and non-superannuation investments; managed accounts and funds, self-managed superannuation funds administration; and non-custodial administration and reporting services.

