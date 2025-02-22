Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Netwealth Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.
Netwealth Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.24, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32.
Netwealth Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Netwealth Group
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Market Shift: These 3 Stocks Are Winning While Big Tech Lags
Receive News & Ratings for Netwealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netwealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.