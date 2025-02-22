Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). 450,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 933,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Eden Research Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £18.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alexander John Abrey purchased 540,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £21,621.60 ($27,317.25). Also, insider Lykele van der Broek purchased 256,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,240 ($12,937.46). 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

