Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) Declares $0.32 Interim Dividend

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 9th.
Super Retail Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.20.
About Super Retail Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Super Retail Group
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Market Shift: These 3 Stocks Are Winning While Big Tech Lags
Receive News & Ratings for Super Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.