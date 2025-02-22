Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Stake Cut by Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSU. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 53,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 169.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

DFSU stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.