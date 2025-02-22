Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC decreased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,296,950. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $16.75 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

