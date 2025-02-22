Element Wealth LLC Acquires 3,512 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 37,022 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,338,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

SCHK stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

