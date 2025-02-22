Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Shares Down 20.8% – Should You Sell?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) traded down 20.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. 1,089,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 556% from the average session volume of 166,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Trifecta Gold Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trifecta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifecta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.