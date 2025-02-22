Winebrenner Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,871 JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Winebrenner Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FMA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000.

BATS JPLD opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

