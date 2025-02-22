Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 2.0% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 60,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.68.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $382.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

