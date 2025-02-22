Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,420 shares in the company, valued at $695,928. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 1,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $207,207.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at $20,303,856.58. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,639 shares of company stock worth $2,448,077 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Allison Transmission stock opened at $100.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.81 and a 200-day moving average of $104.21. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALSN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

