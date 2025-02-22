Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.980-7.240 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHH. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.58.

NYSE:CHH opened at $150.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.38. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $157.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $389.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

