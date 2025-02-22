Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of ExlService as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXLS. Creative Planning raised its stake in ExlService by 70.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 19.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 7.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $252,942.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,990.20. The trade was a 10.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,344. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

