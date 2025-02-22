Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $449.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.28 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. Integer updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.840-6.200 EPS.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of ITGR opened at $129.96 on Friday. Integer has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $146.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Integer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ITGR shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.