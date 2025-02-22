Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%.

Prothena Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $15.56 on Friday. Prothena has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $31.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRTA. StockNews.com lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Prothena from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Prothena from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Prothena from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

