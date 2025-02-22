IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Announces Earnings Results

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAGGet Free Report) (TSE:IMG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 50.19% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $469.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.68 million.

Shares of IAG opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.69.

IAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

