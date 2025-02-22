Prentice Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 236.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,757 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

