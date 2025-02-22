Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $187.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $268,284.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,298,577.65. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,722. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.