Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $12.54 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF makes up 3.6% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned 1.82% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $12,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 184,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 63,654 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2,475.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 57,675 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 19,133 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,398,000.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EQWL opened at $106.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day moving average is $102.99. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.28. The company has a market capitalization of $719.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83.

About Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

Featured Articles

