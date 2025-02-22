Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $277.47 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.75.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.