Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.0744 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Ultra has a total market cap of $30.79 million and approximately $863,422.08 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,574.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.16 or 0.00330477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00038467 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00009817 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00004983 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,008,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 414,008,849.7361 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.0727063 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $919,919.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.