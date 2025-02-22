2,114 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Winebrenner Capital Management LLC

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 112,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $270.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $234.18 and a one year high of $285.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

