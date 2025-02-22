PAAL AI 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.81 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. PAAL AI has a market capitalization of $135.26 million and $4.81 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 878,669,330.69 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.15559705 USD and is down -5.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $5,315,623.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

