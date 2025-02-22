Winebrenner Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 108,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 50,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.77 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

