EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in EOG Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.14.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

EOG opened at $133.10 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.06 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.71.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

