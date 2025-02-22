Element Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 180.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,582,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 45,927 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 343,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 153,538 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 351,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 217,319 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $56.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average is $54.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.