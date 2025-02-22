Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Unilever makes up approximately 0.9% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 111,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $56.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.09. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $65.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

