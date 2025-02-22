Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Acquires 950 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

CareDx Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.87. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $34.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on CareDx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Insider Transactions at CareDx

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,600. This represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

