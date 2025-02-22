Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWAN. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 18,135,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,909,000 after buying an additional 559,564 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,778,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,156,000 after acquiring an additional 107,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,710,000 after purchasing an additional 187,881 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,294,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,186,000 after purchasing an additional 327,880 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 139,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $4,027,637.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,783,492.56. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $554,455.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,404.60. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 733,431 shares of company stock worth $21,444,493. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Get Our Latest Report on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE:CWAN opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.