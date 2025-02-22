Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 68 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 3.6 %

AVGO stock opened at $218.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 178.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.