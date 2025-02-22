Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $102.88 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $486.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

