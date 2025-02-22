D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,773,571,000 after buying an additional 55,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,763,000 after buying an additional 869,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,931,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,425,941,000 after buying an additional 52,807 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,813,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,080,000 after buying an additional 54,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 732.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,543,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,763,000 after buying an additional 1,358,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.85.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.1 %

PSA stock opened at $304.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.31 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.12 and its 200 day moving average is $325.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total transaction of $143,095.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares in the company, valued at $751,728.36. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

