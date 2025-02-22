Matauro LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Matauro LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIHP. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,481,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002,364 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,336,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,870,000 after purchasing an additional 288,205 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,009,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,453,000 after purchasing an additional 218,714 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,896,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,923,000 after buying an additional 84,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,077,000 after buying an additional 106,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 8.1 %

BATS:DIHP opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.