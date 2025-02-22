Matauro LLC Acquires New Stake in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Matauro LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,742,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 37.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,509,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,455 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 41.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,900,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,390 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth about $4,029,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 17.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,919,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,949 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CIFR shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cipher Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Shares of CIFR opened at $5.49 on Friday. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

