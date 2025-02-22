Matauro LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Matauro LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $131.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.94. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.40 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

