21,977 Shares in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Purchased by Matauro LLC

Matauro LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. Matauro LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAAU. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000.

NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $29.12.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

