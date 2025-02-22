Matauro LLC Buys New Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Matauro LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLTR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,760,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11,450.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 502,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,922,000 after buying an additional 498,091 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter.

GLTR opened at $122.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.20. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $87.22 and a 1 year high of $123.56.

