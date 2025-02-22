Kintegral Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Kintegral Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $295,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,971.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 468,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,220,000 after buying an additional 445,449 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $633,916.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,580.24. The trade was a 19.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $1,250,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $87,306.06. This trade represents a 93.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,640 shares of company stock worth $15,718,289. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $104.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.27. The firm has a market cap of $154.12 billion, a PE ratio of 83.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

