NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,949 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

NXPI opened at $236.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $198.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

