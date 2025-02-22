44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 785 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.38. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $57.78 and a twelve month high of $91.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $18,060,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,964,191.81. This trade represents a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $171,073.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,967.19. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 719,004 shares of company stock worth $62,950,067. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

