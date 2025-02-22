Capital City Trust Co. FL Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $192.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $168.85 and a 12 month high of $200.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

