Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Changes in Leadership Roles

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Michael Treisman has resigned from his position as Vice President of the Company, effective February 12, 2025. In response to Treisman’s departure, the Board of Trustees has appointed Jessica Yeager as the new Vice President of the company, effective the same day.

Prior to this appointment, Jessica Yeager had been serving as the Secretary of Bain Capital Specialty Finance since July 2022. She holds the position of general counsel for Private Credit at Bain Capital Credit’s Boston offices. Previously, Yeager worked as an associate at Ropes & Gray LLP, specializing in hedge funds and private investment funds. She holds a J.D. from Boston University School of Law and a B.A. from Miami University.

Concurrently, Thomas Emery has been appointed as the new Secretary of the Company, replacing Jessica Yeager in that role, effective February 12, 2025. Emery, a vice president in finance at Bain Capital Credit’s Boston office, was previously employed as a senior accountant at Deloitte, focusing on mutual funds. Emery completed his B.S. at the University of Connecticut and holds the credentials of a Chartered Financial Analyst® charterholder and a Certified Public Accountant.

Notably, neither Mr. Emery nor Ms. Yeager have any familial relations with any current trustee, executive officer, or prospective trustee or executive officer of Bain Capital Specialty Finance. Moreover, there are no existing or proposed transactions in which Emery or Yeager have a material interest that requires disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

The filing was signed by Jessica Yeager, Secretary of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc., on February 19, 2025.

