Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $24,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 174,815.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,274,000 after purchasing an additional 466,757 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,976,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,830,000 after acquiring an additional 369,598 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $144,091,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,581,580,000 after purchasing an additional 292,436 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $533.05 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $545.39. The company has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.03.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.23.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

