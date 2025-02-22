Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 215.170-215.170 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 201.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.6 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.3 billion. Booking also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booking from $5,575.00 to $5,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booking from $4,470.00 to $5,248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,370.43.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $4,989.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4,903.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,551.96. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.60% and a net margin of 24.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Booking will post 207.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

