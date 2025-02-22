Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILIGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BILI. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

